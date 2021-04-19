Duluth Public Library Works to Engage More Teens by Handing Out Craft Kits

DULUTH, Minn.-The main Duluth Public Library remains closed for in-person services, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to work with the community.

The library currently offers curbside services and today they had a special treat for teens as they handed out craft kits.

Those with the library say they give out these free kits every few months with the goal of keeping older kids connected with the library.

“Teens don’t have a lot of places to go in the community, so we wanted to make sure they have all of things they need,” said Heidi Harrison, a senior library tech. “It’s just really important, we want to engage teens in what we’re doing at the library.”

Currently Duluth’s branch libraries in West Duluth and Mount Royal are open for in-person services. The main library is expected to open back up to the public in the coming months.