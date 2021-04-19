Ecolibrium3 Celebrates Earth Week with Community Events

DULUTH, Minn-With Earth Day coming this Thursday, Ecolibrium3 has decided to celebrate all this week with several community events both in person and virtual.

Throughout the week they are hosting webinars, scavenger hunts, Earth Day trivia, and a spring cleanup in Lincoln Park this weekend. Each event focuses on a different aspect of how we can improve the world that we live in.

“All these little actions that you can take from picking up litter in your own neighborhood, to spreading the word about something, to sustainable living, really that whole spectrum is something that you can take part in,” said Shannon Laing, program director at Ecolibrium3

The events started on Sunday and will be continuing through Saturday when they will hold the Lincoln Park cleanup from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

