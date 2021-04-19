EPA Great Lakes Research Vessel Makes a Stop in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn-The EPA’s largest research vessel, The Lake Guardian, has made a stop in Duluth today behind the DECC.

After grabbing some supplies in the area, their plans are to pull anchor tomorrow and head back out onto Lake Superior to continue their research. During the spring and summer months, the crew gathers data about the physical, chemical, and biological conditions of the Great Lakes.

“We collect those data to understand, um, you know, sort of the long term health of the lakes and ecological status,” said Matt Pawlowski, a physical scientist aboard the vessel.

Later this week, they will wrap up their month long research of the Great Lakes and return the Lake Guardian to its home port in Milwaukee.