‘Federal Biscay’ First Saltie of Season to Arrive in Twin Ports

According to the City of Duluth, this Saltie is carrying 21,000 tons of cement from Turkey.

DULUTH, Minn.- The first Saltie of the season has arrived in the Duluth Superior port.

The Federal Biscay pulled into Canal Park Sunday evening, blowing its horn to an excited crowd gathered to watch it slowly pull through the Aerial Lift Bridge.

According to the City of Duluth, this Saltie is carrying 21,000 tons of cement from Turkey.

The cement will be used on infrastructure projects in the Twin Ports — and as far away as Alberta, Canada.