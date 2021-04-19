Governor Walz Requests Assistance From States in Advance of Chauvin Trial Verdict

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Monday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz issued a request for Ohio and Nebraska to bring assistance to Minnesota in advance of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict.

The request was made under the Federal Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“As the world awaits a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, we need support in our efforts to preserve the First Amendment right of peaceful protests while protecting public safety,” said Governor Walz.

“I am grateful to our colleagues in Ohio and Nebraska for their willingness to provide assistance and relief to our State troopers and law enforcement officers as they continue to work to keep the peace in our communities.”

According to the governor’s office, under the request state troopers from the supporting states will report to the Minnesota State Patrol and will be assigned to security missions at key state facilities, allowing Minnesota State Patrol Troopers and Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers to support Operation Safety Net in the metro area.

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact requires the Governor to declare an emergency to receive assistance.

Executive Order 21-20, declaring a peacetime emergency in the seven-county metropolitan area, is effective immediately.