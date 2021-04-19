Humane Society of Douglas County Hosting Virtual ‘Paws for Love’ Fundraiser

The Fundraiser Ends Sunday, April 25 at 9 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Humane Society of Douglas County Paws for Love fundraising event is taking place virtually in 2021.

The auction event is happening now, and will run through Sunday, April 25 at 9 p.m.

Tickets are free in 2021. Organizers say they will still have a wonderful silent auction and heartwarming informational videos.

Guests will have nine full days to participate in the online bidding.

Since this event is typically catered, this year, organizers have a fun new idea for your dining pleasure.

Dining sponsors have graciously agreed to do something special for Paws for Love guests.

Dine-in or take-out from the following places, make sure you mention Paws for Love, and see what fun special they may have to offer.

Deals are being offered at: Dreamland Supper Club, Hammond Steakhouse, Vintage Italian Pizza (VIP), and Culver’s in Superior.

All proceeds from this event help the Humane Society of Douglas County, Inc. continue to provide care for the lost, homeless, and abandoned animals of Douglas County.



Click here to take part in the online auction.