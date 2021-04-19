Minnesota Boxing Returns This Weekend in Hinckley

Saturday's event hopes to be a springboard for the return of many tournaments this summer, including the Golden Gloves tourney.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first boxing card in Minnesota in nearly 13 months will be taking place this weekend in Hinckley.

The event will be closed to fans as boxers, coaches and officials will be allowed to attend. It will be a test event so if all goes well, promoters will be allowed to get back to holding boxing events.

“We have a good COVID protocol plan here. We’re always cleaning the gym so we’re not too worried about ourselves. The other people that were picked for this event, they’re also top-notch boxers, top-notch coaches. In a big way, this is kind of a historic kind of thing. Boxing’s been closed. Now it’s going to be open. And we get to be part of opening it back up so I’m really excited about it,” said Jungle Gym owner Zach Walters.

There are currently 10 bouts scheduled to take place, including one with Duluth native Andrew Griggs of Jungle Gym, who like many other boxers has been waiting over a year to get back in the ring.

“It was tough, but I still tried to stay in the gym and stay focused. I trained as hard as I can, even though if there was competition or no competition. I was still in the gym, staying active. I’m very excited, crazy excited. I’m just ready to jump back in there and perform at my best,” said Griggs.

“Andrew is the best of the best in our gym right now as far as next wave of talent coming through so I’m really excited to just take this match and travel the states with him. Let the adventure roll,” Walters said.

Saturday’s event hopes to be a springboard for the return of many tournaments this summer, including the Golden Gloves tourney.