Murder Case Against Ex-Cop in Floyd’s Death Goes to the Jury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/Fox9) — The murder case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has gone to the jury.

Twelve jurors are beginning deliberations in a city on edge against another round of unrest.

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd by pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck last May, ignoring bystanders and common sense.

The defense argued that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Black man died of an underlying heart condition and illegal drug use.

Who are the jurors?

The 12-person jury consists of five men and seven women. Six of the jurors are white, four are Black and two identify as mixed or multiracial. Two of the jurors are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, three are in their 40s, three are in their 50s and one is in their 60s.

Chauvin charges – Minnesota statutes

Second-degree murder – unintentional (Minnesota statute 609.19)

Max sentence: < 40 years

Description: Caused the death of George Floyd, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense…namely assault in the third degree.

Third-degree murder – ‘depraved mind’ (Minnesota statute 609.195)

Max sentence: < 25 years

Description: Caused the death of George Floyd, by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.

Second-degree manslaughter – culpable negligence (Minnesota statute 609.205)

Max sentence: < 10 years

Description: Caused the death of George Floyd by culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and consciously took the chances of causing death or great bodily harm.