Routine Bridge, Ramp Closures Begin in Duluth This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists will encounter routine closures beginning today for bridge and ramp inspections throughout Duluth.

Additionally, a temporary road closure on Lower Michigan Street started today and will last until October, as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.

Monday, April 19

Lower Michigan Street will close from near 15th Avenue West to 23rd Avenue West. This closure will be in effect until October. Once open again this section of Michigan Street will be utilized through the fall of 2022 to carry southbound I-35 traffic.

Lane closures will occur on the Michigan Street bridge over Highway 194/Mesaba Avenue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. A flagger or portable messaging sign will be in place. Alternating lane closures will occur under the bridge on the ramp to southbound I-35. This work was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.

Tuesday, April 20

Right lane closures will occur at northbound Highway 194/Superior Street and alternate lane closures will take place on Superior Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This work was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 21.

Monday, April 26

The ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound I-535 will close for inspection. Motorists will be detoured. This work was originally scheduled for Monday, April 19.

Southbound and northbound I-35 will undergo temporary right lane closures for bridge inspections between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

Southbound I-35 just south of 27th Avenue West will experience right lane closures for bridge inspections between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in and around work areas and check www.511mn.org before traveling.