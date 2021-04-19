Sarah Hurst Leads Duluth Girls Lacrosse to Victory in Head-Coaching Debut

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the prep girls lacrosse season began for teams all across the Northland. It was also the start of the head coaching career for the leader of the Duluth Wolfpack.

Sarah Hurst was named the hew head coach of the team just a month and a half ago. She says she’s been out of the game for a while now, but her experience coaching tennis as well as as an educator has made the transition seamless, even with the lack of practices leading up to the start of the season.

“This is me getting back into the game and it’s super fun. I love teaching and coaching team sports. And lacrosse is such a great game. I played in high school. I played in college. I just feel like a kid again, getting a new stick and playing and learning new tricks with the girls,” Hurst said.

“I think her coaching style is different than our previous coaches, but I think it’s working well with the team. It’s a lot more chill and we’re able to communicate better, I feel like,” said senior defender Molly Bjonskas.

And what a start to the season for the Wolfpack as they defeated Hermantown/Proctor last Thursday in a match that needed five overtimes.

“I think after the first overtime all of us were pretty dead. We wanted the win pretty bad and just kept going over and on and on. It was kind of a relief. All of us were dead. A lot of us could barely even walk,” junior defender Hannah Martin said.

“It was all heart, really. They’re not quite conditioned to do that yet. But they really stuck with it and played their hearts out. I think it’s a game that no one on this team is ever going to forget for their rest of their lives,” said Hurst.

Duluth will be back in action Saturday as they travel to Eastview.