Superior Police May Add New Position to Department

Officers hope that this new position will help provide more support to the people of Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Superior Police could soon announce a new position opening with the department.

The coordinated response specialist would assist the department responding to calls regarding chronic homelessness, drug addiction, and mental health related issues in the community.

“Case management is one of the things that police departments struggle with,” Superior P.D Community Police Officer, Bradley Jago says. “We don’t necessarily have the time or the officers to followup with a lot of the care that we provide to community members. This allows us to have a position within the police department that really provides that important case management kind of component to public safety.”

The department is hopeful to have someone hired by July 1st.

The Human Resources Committee first must approve the job description, and from there it must be approved by the City Council.