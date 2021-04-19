UW-Superior Students Giving Away Reusable Straws

Organizers say, students wanted to participate in community events like these and also help the environment.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The UW-Superior student organization is doing their part to keep the campus green.

On Monday, students handed out rubber, bamboo, and steel reusable straws to help promote Earth Week.

“We decided to come up with lots of eco-friendly ways to celebrate Earth Week. Lots of people like reusable straws so we figured that would be a good place to start,” UWS Student Union Event Organizer, Kasha Hughlutt says.

