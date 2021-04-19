Vaccination Clinic to be Held Thursday for Students, Family Members 16 and Older in Eveleth

EVELETH, Minn. – St. Louis County Public Health will hold a vaccination clinic for high school students and family members 16 years of age or older this week.

The clinic will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Eveleth Curling Club.

St. Louis County Public Health officials say they will be offering the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic.

Pre-registration is recommended to ensure a time slot and to minimize wait times, but walk-ins are welcome.

To register in advance for the vaccination clinic click here.

“We are working hard with our schools and other community groups to remove any potential obstacles that may prevent someone from getting vaccinated,” said Amy Westbrook, Public Health Division Director. “It’s why we’re offering this clinic after school and evening hours, and it’s why we’re allowing walk-in appointments. A lot of the student-athletes we hope to reach have games or practices that day, which may be difficult to schedule around, so we are allowing walk-in appointments as well to try and better accommodate all.”

Anyone age 16-17 who is coming to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign a consent form. An exception will be made for any 16-17 year old who answers “yes” to any of the following questions:

Are you living apart from your parents/guardian and managing your own financial affairs? Are you currently or have you ever been married? Have you given birth to a child?

For students in the southern part of the county interested in getting vaccinated, the Pfizer vaccine is also available at several of the county’s clinics offered this week in Pike Lake.

People are also encouraged to check the state’s vaccine locator for a complete list of vaccination opportunities in their area click here.