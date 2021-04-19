Washburn Volleyball Team Wins Division Two State Championship

This is Washburn's second-ever state title with their first coming back in 2000.

WASHBURN, Wis. – What a weekend for the Washburn volleyball team. Not only did they finish their season undefeated, but they also brought home the school’s second-ever state championship.

The Castle Guards captured the Division 2 title for the alternate spring season defeating top-seed Brodhead in four sets after winning the state semi-finals in a five-set thriller. Washburn had lost in the section finals in 2018 and 2019, so to finally get over the hump lifted a huge weight off their shoulders.

“Honestly as a first-year coach, I guess I’m still speechless. I feel so proud of the girls and so incredibly happy for all of them. They put in this work and this is all they every dreamed about since they started playing volleyball. It makes me kind of emotional now. It’s just a really great moment for them and I am so so proud of them,” said head coach Jenna Galligan.

Washburn’s season had started in the fall, but the county shutdown sports events and ended the Castle Guards’ season. The team got a second chance with the alternate spring season and capped it off with a state title.

“As a senior, if I was shutdown, I would be devastated. And they really persevered. They kept trying to make the best of things and it was really more than I could ever ask for. They have been honestly the best team ever to coach. They’re great people on the court, and they’re even better people off the court,” Galligan said.

