Additional Changes Announced for Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, Grandma’s Marathon released more details about what race weekend will look like. In addition to the half capacity limits, races will have a rolling start and large crowds are strongly discouraged, which cancels the “Rock the Big Top” post-race celebration.

Details on social distancing guidelines and health screenings were also announced, but the plan still needs final approval from state and local officials. If runners decide to opt out, they will have until May 1st to sell their bib or switch to the virtual option by June 1st.