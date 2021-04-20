Grandma’s Marathon Announces Details for 2021 Race Plan, ‘Rock The Big Top’ Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday Grandma’s Marathon announced several changes to the upcoming 2021 race weekend due to ongoing public health safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the upcoming changes include:

Reduced Field Sizes – 50% In-Person Capacity

Operational Changes – Rolling Start, Social Distancing & PPE, Health Screenings

Modified Ancillary Events – Packet Pickup, Expo, Spaghetti Dinner

Viewing Modifications – Large Gatherings Discouraged

“We’re announcing this now not because we’ve been given the green light, but because we’re a little more than two months out and we believe our current registrants and the community deserve to know where we stand on some of the bigger planning items,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said. “We’re working with the appropriate state and city agencies, and even as we know conditions can always change at any time, we’re confident that this version of Grandma’s Marathon can happen successfully and as safely as possible in June.”

Organizers say they plan to use a modified transportation schedule and a rolling start process “to help create adequate space for social distancing between participants on the racecourse.”

“The runner experience from start to finish is going to be a bit different this year,” Race Director Greg Haapala said. “Participants might board the bus at a different location or time, and there won’t be the usual mass start, but our crowd science models show those are the things that will reduce density throughout the day and promotes social distancing. So much of this depends on personal responsibility, and we’re confident everyone involved can and will act appropriately.”

According to event organizers, face coverings will be required through the weekend except while participating in the race.

Face coverings will also be required at the Essentia Health Fitness Expo and Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner.

“We had to rethink the entire layout of those events, using more and different space on the DECC campus so we can accommodate everything,” Registration & Expo Director Laura Bergen said. “From reduced capacities to one-way traffic patterns, every change we’ve made is in the interest of continuing to provide a great experience while keeping our participants and the community as safe as possible.”

In compliance with MDH guidelines, spectators in large gatherings are discouraged this year with many traditional viewing spots in downtown and Canal Park unavailable for the 2021 race.

Event organizers say another canceled event this year is the popular “Rock the Big Top” post-celebration events.

“Those things hurt because the people are such a big piece of the atmosphere that makes Grandma’s Marathon special,” Schneider said. “To ask supporters to stay home is not what we want, but it is what’s necessary so we can have the race and be good stewards of our community at the same time.”

“A lot of hard work has gone into getting this far,” Bauer said, “and it’s also created a lot of excitement for what’s to come. Not only do we hope we can be back to a more traditional Grandma’s in 2022, but we’ve learned so much about what’s possible. Some of these new elements might be here to stay so we can continue to grow and improve our event into the future.”

The 45th annual Grandma’s Marathon weekend is scheduled for June 17-19, 2021.