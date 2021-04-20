“Marathon On Ice” Documentary Now Available for Public Viewing

The documentary chronicles the 1996 Class A state semi-finals between Apple Valley and Duluth East

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The movie “Marathon on Ice” is now ready to be viewed by the public. The documentary chronicles the 1996 Class A state semi-finals between Apple Valley and Duluth East, which is widely considered the greatest high school hockey game of all time.

“One of the biggest things about it was that it was five overtimes, but nobody took their foot off the gas pedal. It was open. It was up and down. There was no conservative play, wait for somebody to make a mistake and hope you get a good bounce. It was both coaches, Lou Nanne, Wally Shaver, the guys who called the game, both had said that it was wide open,” said producer/director Aaron Briner.

The documentary was uploaded on Vimeo last Thursday night and so far, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

“A lot of people are giving good reviews of it, which makes you feel good. You put all your work into a product and both general public who watched it and some of the guys and coaches from the teams. Mike Randolph even e-mailed me and said great job. So hearing that really makes you feel good that what you did people like,” Briner said.

“Marathon On Ice” is available to rent at this link.