St. Luke’s Sees Increase in Vaccine Availability

St. Luke's currently has 850 vaccines available for eligible recipients.

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s now has a large number of Covid-19 vaccine appointments available.

St. Luke’s currently has 850 vaccines available for eligible recipients.

Doctors say, 58% of St. Louis County members have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but they are hoping that number can increase in the coming days.

“We’re just trying to get as many individuals in as possible. Individuals do not have to live in this area. They can come from the cities or other areas and they don’t have to be a Minnesota resident as well,” St. Luke’s Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Leader, Kelly Zapp says.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.