St. Scholastica Baseball Sweep Northland College With One-Run Wins

Eight runs were scored in the ninth inning alone as Matt Tautges's RBI single gave CSS the 9-8 walk-off win in Game Two.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica baseball team needed a pair of nail-biting performances to sweep a doubleheader against Northland College Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

In Game One, the LumberJacks got off to a great start with a 3-0 lead. But the Saints would rally to win 5-4. And in Game Two, eight runs were scored in the ninth inning alone as Matt Tautges’s RBI single gave CSS the 9-8 walk-off win.