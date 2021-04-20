Verdict Reached in Derek Chauvin Trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The verdict will be read in court between 3:30-4:00 p.m.

The trial began on March 8 with jury selection. The state and the defense delivered opening arguments on March 29, followed by three weeks of testimony. The jury began deliberations at 4 p.m. on Monday, following closing arguments.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd outside Cup Food at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.