CSS Soccer Teams Earn Shutout Wins at Home Against Northland College

Both teams stayed undefeated on the season with home shutout wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – Arseno Hamilton and Collins Wachira would each score their first goals as members of the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team as the Saints shut out Northland College 2-0 Wednesday afternoon.

In the women’s match, Morgan Friday finished with four goals for the second straight game as CSS blanked the LumberJills 6-0.