First Saltie Arrives in Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn.-The first saltie has arrived in the Twin Ports which kicks off the region’s international shipping season.

The Federal Biscay arrived Sunday from Turkey carrying 21,000 metric tons of cement.

Leadership from the Port Authority say these ships are vital to the Northland economy and help with a variety of construction projects.

“One of the key things that we see out of this is obviously the potential for infrastructure projects, which will be great with this cement being delivered, and it’s also a great indication of how the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway delivers the critical raw materials for our everyday lives,” said Jayson Hron, Port Authority Communications Director.

The Port Authority says they have already had a solid start to the shipping season with iron ore shipments up.