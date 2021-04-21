Kirby Student Board Hosts ‘Kirby Commencement’

Students had the opportunity to take photos with their dean, professors, college banners, and solo photos with their diploma jackets.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second year in a row, the commencement at the University of Minnesota Duluth will be virtual.

Organizers say, adding more end of the year activities for students gives them a little more of an experience in a year where the pandemic has deprived them of a being on-campus.

“This is the kirby student center, we’re all about the students. So it’s a way to give to them. It felt like the right thing to do,” Student Organization Coordinator, Erin Olson says.

With more events planned throughout the week, students are excited about the chance to experience them with their professors.

Some students even benefitting from the virtual graduation.

“I think it’s great because I have the option to share it as well. I know a lot of people are excited for me, not just family members living in the U.S but around the world too. I have family in the Philippines who can’t really make it,” UMD Senior, Melanie Asilo says.

UMD’s virtual commencement will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 11 a.m.

