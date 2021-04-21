Local Businesses Come Together to Cleanup Rice’s Point

DULUTH, Minn.-The Rice’s Point Business Group came together this morning to do a neighborhood cleanup at four different sites near the DNR boat launch by the Blatnik Bridge.

More than 30 businesses took part in the event in honor of Earth Week.

“We’re stewards of the environment here in the industrial heartland of the city of Duluth and we’re making sure we can beautify public spaces as well as the spaces that our businesses are on,” said Kate Ferguson, of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “It’s good for the environment, it’s good for all of us.”

Those participating say they also had heavy equipment on site to remove larger objects that people dump there including couches.