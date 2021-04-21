National Volunteer Week: St. Luke’s Happy To Welcome Back Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Volunteer Week, and one healthcare clinic is happy it has its volunteers back in action.

St. Luke’s Hospital had to say goodbye to its volunteers who work in the hospital for almost a year after the pandemic hit, but now they’re allowed to return.

Volunteers are placed in areas they may want to work. They can help in the gift shop, make flower deliveries to patients, get involved in clerical work, provide care in the hospice program, greet patients coming in for treatments, and more.

One volunteer says she was looking for a new role to take on in life after she retired, and the St. Luke’s volunteer program seemed like the right fit.

“The importance I think has been really brought home by the staff, their gratitude has been overwhelming,” Donna De Toffol, a volunteer, said. “At the end of the day, they have taught me a lot. It’s been a great opportunity to connect with people and to learn from them. So, everybody has a story.”

If you’re interested in working as a volunteer for the hospital, St. Luke’s has more information on how to apply here.