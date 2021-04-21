Pizza Luce Reopens For Indoor Dining to Prep for Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a popular downtown Duluth pizza place is back open for dining.

Pizza Luce has spaced out its tables and reopened most of the dining area, including the bar side of the establishment. With this reopening, Pizza Luce is bringing back staff that were laid off over the last year and also hiring new employees.

“It felt safe for our staff to keep it the way we were going. With restaurant workers being able to get vaccinated now it feels like the right time to start opening up and to get back to normal,” said Pizza Luce General Manager Paige Doty.

Pizza Luce’s dining room is opening from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day with curbside and delivery until midnight.