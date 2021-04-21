St. Scholastica Softball Team Sweep UW-Superior, Extend Win Streak to 13 Straight

Toni Bishop would homer in each game as the Saints extend their win streak to 13 straight.

DULUTH, Minn. – On the same day that they broke into the national poll, the St. Scholastica softball team swept a home doubleheader against rivals UW-Superior Wednesday at Kenwood Field.

In Game One, the Yellowjackets jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning. But the Saints would roll the rest of the way to pick up the win 6-3. And in Game Two, it would be the same exact score as CSS topped UWS 6-3.

Toni Bishop would homer in each game as the Saints extended their win streak to 13 straight.