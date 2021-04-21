The Lake Superior Railroad Museum Has Reopened and is Ready for a Summer of Fun

DULUTH, Minn-The Lake Superior Railroad Museum reopened earlier this month, and since then they have had no shortage of guests.

In addition to cleaning and reducing some of the high-touch zones during the pandemic closure, they have been getting ready for a summer of fun at the museum. A dinosaur story time for kids has been added with plans for more outdoor activities during the summer months.

“We are planning some outdoor activities. We’re looking at Jazz at the Depot maybe being a summer as well as a winter event. We’re bringing back Thomas the Tank Engine, who wasn’t here last year. Thomas is here the first two weekends in August,” said Ken Buehler, executive director at the museum.

They are also planning on having all their popular train rides again.