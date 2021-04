UWS Baseball Swept at Home by Hamline

Ryan Castaneda would belt his third home run of the season in Game One.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A two-run home run in the fourth inning from Ryan Castaneda would spark a rally for the UW-Superior baseball team. But they would fall short in extras as Hamline defeated the Yellowjackets 5-4 in eight innings in the first game of their doubleheader.

Game Two would be all Pipers as they won 19-2 to sweep the doubleheader. UWS falls to 9-15 on the season.