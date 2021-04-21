UWS Students Celebrate Earth Week by Giving Out Plants

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Students at UWS are continuing to celebrate Earth Week with a variety of giveaways.

Today they handed out 100 seed pots to students who could plant them or even keep them in their dorm room if they are left by a window and were watered once in a while.

Organizers say they hope events like these make students more mindful of the environment.

“We felt it was important for Earth Week because pollinators – like the wildflowers – they can be sustainable and so we thought this could be a good option,” said Megan Holt of the UWS Sustainability Club.

