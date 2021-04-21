Wisconsin Racial Justice Task Force Issues Recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man is making 18 recommendations.

But the group stopped short Wednesday of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants.

Jacob Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting.

The group could also not reach a consensus on how to define what constitutes excessive police use of force for the purposes of a statewide definition.

The Democratic governor had also proposed creating a statewide definition as part of a package after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The recommendations were announced the day after a jury found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty in Floyd’s death.