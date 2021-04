City of Ely Dealing With Unusual Odor, Taste in Drinking Water

ELY, Minn-The city of Ely announced they are dealing with issues with their water system, which is causing an unusual odor and taste in their drinking water.

Officials say the water is safe to drink as testing continues at this hour.

The city is also working with the Minnesota Department of Health to eliminate the odor and strange taste.

They expect the water will return back to normal in the next few days.