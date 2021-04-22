Dental Clinic at LSC Offers Free Screenings for Kids

DULUTH, Minn-Second year dental hygiene students at Lake Superior College were offering free dental services today to kids.

Parents who signed up were able to bring their children in for preventative care provided by the students under the supervision of licensed dental professionals.

“He’s due for an appointment in May anyway at his regular dentist, so I figured just come here and help the students out and let them get their credits that they need,” said Jennette Larsen.

For the students, it was an opportunity for them to practice their skills on real patients and learn how to work with children with all types of personalities.

“Well I think this was a great event that we had. I really enjoyed it. I know everyone else did and I’m just excited to see how well that helps me as a hygienist in the future,” said current LSC student Mandie Sigfrinius.

The Lake Superior Dental Hygiene Clinic wasn’t able to hold events like this last year due to the pandemic, but are looking forward to having a similar event again in the fall.