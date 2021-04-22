Discrimination Lawsuits by Former UMD Coaches Dismissed by Judge

DULUTH, Minn.-A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit against UMD by two former coaches claiming they faced discrimination due to their sexual orientation.

Jen Banford, the former head softball coach and director of hockey operations, and Annette Wiles, the former women’s basketball coach, had initially filed the claim saying they also experienced a hostile work environment.

The judge said:

“The uncontroverted facts also show that neither coach was constructively discharged because the University never intended to terminate and actively sought to retain Banford as head coach of softball and likewise intended to retain Wiles. Furthermore, neither Banford nor Wiles experienced workplace hostility based on sexual orientation, and their allegations fall far short of the severe and pervasive conduct needed to sustain either a hostile work environment or constructive discharge claim.”

Former UMD women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, however, did receive a multi-million dollar settlement in an equal treatment case.