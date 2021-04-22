Docks Back at Minnesota Slip

The docks will stay in the slip until early October.

DULUTH, Minn. – Docks began going back into the Minnesota Slip this morning.

About ten docks with twenty boat spaces went in within four hours.

The other half of the marina being owned by Grandma’s Corporation.

Managers of the marina say, Because of the warmer temps, the docks were able to be placed back into the slip a week earlier than normal.

“About 80% of our docks are taken by charter fishing,” Minnesota Slip Marina Manager, Dan Meierhoff says. “Charter fishing guys are really excited to get their boats back in the water and start their fishing for the season.”

The docks will stay in the slip until early October.