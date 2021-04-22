Duluth Man Celebrated City-Wide for 100th Birthday

DULUTH, Minn.– The weather made it a perfect day for one Duluth resident to enjoy his 100th birthday on Earth Day.

Warren High celebrated a century of life this afternoon at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth.

Family and friends were able to visit warren in-person out in the parking lot and see pictures of him through the years. Warren’s family says he was excited to see everyone in person instead of through a screen.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson also declared his birthday as Warren High Day around the city in honor of Warren.