Duluth Police Responding to an Individual Barricaded Inside His Home

DULUTH, Minn.-According to police, at approximately 1 p.m., an individual who is wanted on significant charges, barricaded himself inside his home on the 2200 block of Nanticoke Street in the Piedmont neighborhood.

“Duluth Police are on scene and are actively trying to bring a safe and successful outcome to this situation,” a police spokesperson said.

The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public to stay away from the area.

Those who live in the immediate area have been asked to stay in their homes until further notice.

The Duluth Police Department does not view this situation as a threat to the public. This is an active scene.