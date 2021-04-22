First Week of Practice Wraps Up for Superior Softball Team

Superior will open their season next Tuesday down in Eau Claire.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Spring practices are in full swing for Wisconsin prep sports teams. The Superior softball team is wrapping up their first week of practice, which involved knocking off a lot of rust following the long layoff due to the pandemic.

“A lot of us play club ball so we do have that opportunity. But then a lot don’t. But we’ve been staying connected kind of through practicing. Definitely this first week you can kind of tell that we haven’t hit the field together as a team. But we’re getting through that and hopefully it doesn’t show on our first game and we conquer it,” said senior pitcher Chesie McLaughlin.

“That’s basically what this whole week is. Just trying to get back to where you were, the form you were in. Some girls put a lot of time in the winter doing different stuff. But as far as softball skills and stuff like that, it’ll come back fast,” head coach Mike Sather said.

The Spartans program has had a lot of turnover in recent years and going into this season, it will be more of the same with a strong senior core to lean on in the early going.

“We have a lot of good bats on the team. Everyone’s great at hitting and I think we have a lot of versatile players so everyone can play pretty much anywhere that the coach puts them so that’s good,” said senior infielder Sydnie DeMeyer.

“We’re excited with the younger players that we do have. We do have some seniors that are definitely going to take over the spots that the seniors we lost. It’s kind of a wait-and-see. We’ll see what happens,” Sather said.

