Gov. Evers Orders Use of Force Updates for State Law Enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the Wisconsin State Patrol and other state law enforcement agencies to update their use of force policies to prohibit chokeholds, unless as a last resort.

The Evers executive order came Wednesday after the Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force issued 18 recommendations to address policing practices statewide.

The task force stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Evers first called for last year after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Evers’ order applies only to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Capitol Police and the Department of Natural Resources Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection.