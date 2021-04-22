Gov. Walz Calls on Police Licensing Board to Take Steps to Increase Transparency

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz has written a letter to the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, which meets today, calling on them to take immediate steps to increase trust and transparency in policing.

“Your work as members of the POST Board, a duly authorized and empowered professional licensing body, is critical to ensuring the law enforcement profession’s legitimacy and Minnesotans’ trust in their government,” Walz wrote in his letter. “I ask you to rise to the moment by implementing bold and responsible proposals to heal divides in Minnesota.”

Proposals before the Board include a First Amendment standard that would establish a more uniform system for accountability for law enforcement’s response to demonstrations.

Governor Walz is also asking the POST Board to support a proposal banning peace officer involvement in extremist organizations, and to adopt more comprehensive complaint and discipline data collection.