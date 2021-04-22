Local Nonprofit Seeking Donations for Classrooms

DULUTH, Minn-A local nonprofit was holding a special Earth Day event to help keep gently used office supplies out of landfills.

Companies to Classrooms, which is currently located in the basement of the Historic Old Central High School, invites businesses and individuals to donate office supplies that can be used in classrooms in the twin ports area. Teachers are then able to come in pick up the supplies for their classrooms and students.

“Teachers, please come take advantage of what we have here and if you’re out in the community and you see things that teachers could use or you’re downsizing your office and have things that teachers could use, we’d love to take them from you,” said Beth Moncrief, community outreach director at Companies to Classrooms.

Companies to Classrooms accepts donations everyday and is always looking for more glue sticks, white board markers, paper, and rolling chairs.

