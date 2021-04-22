Longtime Floral Shop Engwall Flowers Opens at New Location

DULUTH, Minn.– A long time floral shop here in the Twin Ports opened its doors at a new location.

Engwall Flowers welcomed in customers for the first time at their new place on Matterhorn Drive by the Miller Hill Mall. This comes after moving from the old spot on Hermantown Road.

The owner says the new store offers a bigger selection of flowers and new coolers in a spot that is more accessible for everyone in the area while still honoring the tradition of the old store.

“We really think it can do a lot for us. Because it’s closer to the mall area, it’s closer to where people can come and it’s fresh and it’s inviting atmosphere so that’s going to be a good thing,” said Owner Betty Eklund.

The new store is open 6 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.