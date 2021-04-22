Minnesota Student-Athletes No Longer Required to Wear Masks During Games, Practices

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – One of the toughest adjustments prep athletes have had to make in the era of COVID has been wearing a mask while playing games. It makes it hard to breathe. You have to keep adjusting it. It’s soaked in sweat by halftime. But now, those situations will be no more.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that student-athletes are no longer required to wear masks while participating in outdoor sports. The guidance applies to games and practices. However, masks will still need to be worn by those who are not actively participating or playing and can not maintain social distancing, including coaches and referees.

Fans will also still be required to wear masks while attending games. State health officials are also urging those involved in youth sports to test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.