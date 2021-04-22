More Rental Assistance Available for Minnesotans Impacted by Pandemic

This is all through the help of the federal Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program.

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesotans now have more help for rental assistance.

Tenants who have been impacted by the pandemic financially and haven’t been able to pay rent dating back to March of last year will have more assistance catching up with their payments.

Since applications opened up on Tuesday, there have been roughly 8,000 applicants in Minnesota who have had trouble paying rent and utilities.

“Our hope is that this gets us through that this gets tenants and landlords through economically until we are on the other side of the eviction moratorium because people can go back to work and people can pay rent with their own resources,” One Roof Housing Executive Director, Jeff Corey says.

AICHO and One Roof Housing are two organizations partnering with Minnesota housing helping individuals with applications and community outreach.

Although there are income eligibility guild lines, the program will help pay back rent due, and up to three months forward for the applicant.

“They must have past rent due to apply right now,” AICHO Director of Programming, Daryl Olson says. “But as we move forward with this it will also be open to people who just have past utilities due. Then landlords will be able to go on and they can apply directly for tenants that have not paid their rent due to Covid.”

Typically it takes about ten days until the applications are approved and then another two weeks until checks are mailed to landlords.

To see if you qualify for rent help Minnesota, click here.