Prep Baseball: Esko, Hermantown Pick Up Road Wins

Home field advantage was not needed Thursday for the Eskomos and Hawks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior pitcher Noah Furcht picked up his second win of the season as the Esko baseball team spoiled Opening Day for Duluth East 10-3 Thursday afternoon.

In other prep baseball action, Hermantown held on for the 10-9 win over Duluth Denfeld Thursday night at Wade Stadium.