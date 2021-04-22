Standoff In Duluth’s Piedmont Neighborhood Ends Safely With Arrest

DULUTH, Minn. – A nearly eight-hour police standoff in Duluth’s Piedmont neighborhood Thursday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.

The standoff started around 1 p.m. in a home on the 2200 block of Nanticoke Street involving a 30-year-old man wanted on “significant charges,” according to a city spokesperson, Kate Van Daele.

“Our officers exhausted every option to have this situation end safely,” said Deputy Chief Nick Lukovsky. “These are tense, stressful, and exhausting incident. I am really proud of the men and women of the Duluth Police Department, our Tactical Response Team, and those who assisted tonight.”

Superior Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their armored vehicles because Duluth does not have one of its own.

No gunfire was reported during the standoff, other than tear gas being shot into the home at times.

“The individual’s active warrants for include Intensive Supervisor Release/violation probation for 1st degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree DWI, and 1st Degree Domestic Assault. This individual also has pending criminal cases for three different 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation, and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault,” according to Van Daele.