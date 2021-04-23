Duluth P.D, Mayor Talk Transparency

Back in March, the Duluth chapter of the NAACP called for more engagement between police and the public.

DULUTH, Minn. — On Friday, city leaders provided an update on how area law enforcement will provide more transparency in several areas of their department.

Back in March, the Duluth chapter of the NAACP called for more engagement between police and the public.

They asked for bi-annual reports on traffic stops, use of force, and arrest rates more proportionate to the racial demographics in the area by December of 2022.

Prior data released by the police shows that about 50% of the use of force incidents involved minorities while they only make up 10% of the cities population.

The DPD is currently in the process of analyzing their policing data as they plan to work with a consultant to investigate the issue.

“For instance, in stops and arrests and uses of force. Who is being arrested? Where are they being arrested? Is the officer initiated the contact? Is it a response to a 911 call? It is outside of our capacity to do this work on our own,” Duluth Police Chief, Mike Tusken says.

They are also looking at different organizations within the community to help publish a request for proposals for the audit.

“We are not interested in doing this audit ourselves. We want it to be an outside resource. We want it to be trusted by the community and in order for that to happen the community needs to be a part of writing the RFP and reviewing it and participating right from the beginning. We are starting those steps immediately,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson says.

The Duluth Police Department has also begun the process to become recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.

This will help the agency improve the delivery of their services.

The process of accreditation takes multiple years.