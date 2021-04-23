Duluth Playhouse to Host Performances at NorShor Beginning Next Week

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Playhouse will welcome audiences back inside the NorShor Theatre Thursday, April 29 for “Dancing Queens: The Music of ABBA’s Mamma Mia.” It’s the first performance at the theatre in over a year due to the pandemic.

Each performance has been limited to a seating capacity of 25 percent and all seat groupings are socially distanced apart from each other by six-feet. Patrons are required to wear facial masks upon entry into the NorShor Theatre and throughout the performance. To help keep contact between patrons, ushers and staff to a minimum, tickets will be sent by email and digital playbills will be available for viewing by scanning a QR code on one’s phone. All seats, doors, and high-traffic touch areas will also be thoroughly sanitized after each performance.

“Dancing Queens” opens on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and will run for one weekend only through May 2. Tickets are $30-$35, depending on seat location, and can be purchased online via the Playhouse’s website.