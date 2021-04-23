Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails have Reopened

DULUTH, Minn-After being closed for the last month, a majority of Duluth’s natural surface trails have reopened.

Every spring, the trails close for a time to allow the earth to thaw and dry out. The warm spring weather as well as the rain and budding trees contributed to the trails being ready two weeks ahead of normal. The trails are expected to stay open except in instances of adverse weather.

“Any significant rainfall event, we’re gonna close the trails. We typically will not put up any sort of fencing or signage. We just ask people to use their best judgment,” said trail coordinator Matt Andrews.

Using the trails when they are wet and muddy can damage them.