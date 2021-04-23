Most of Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails Reopen After Closing Due to Wet Conditions

DULUTH, Minn.- The majority of natural surface trails in Duluth are now open and ready for public use, according to the City’s Parks and Recreation Division.

City staff ask trail users to observe proper trail etiquette and stewardship by respecting individual trail closures and avoiding any wet/muddy trails.

If you notice that you are leaving a footprint or bicycle tire imprint on a trail, it is best to turn around to reduce the potential for additional trail damage.

Officials also said If encountering a wet/muddy spot in an otherwise completely dry trail, it is best to go through the wet, or muddy place to prevent the widening of the path.

Trails will close after a rainfall event and typically take 24 hours to dry and reopen afterward.

A list of which trails are opened and closed can be found online here.